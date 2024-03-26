Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 956 Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,940 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,258 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 147,709 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 21,443 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ AIQ traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.25. 110,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,848. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.10. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -199.82 and a beta of 1.13.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Profile
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- McCormick & Company Stock Isn’t Cheap, But It Is Undervalued
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be Cheap for Long
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Arm Holdings Stock Elevating on AI, Cloud, Automotive Tailwinds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.