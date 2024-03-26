Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 956 Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,940 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,258 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 147,709 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 21,443 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AIQ traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.25. 110,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,848. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.10. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -199.82 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is presently -29.41%.

