Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $351.83. The company had a trading volume of 83,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,023. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.36. The company has a market cap of $133.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

