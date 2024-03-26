Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,889,608. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.14. General Electric has a 12-month low of $92.11 and a 12-month high of $177.50. The company has a market cap of $191.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

