Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 495.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.83. 993,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,086,663. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.57. The company has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.79.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

