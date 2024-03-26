Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 200.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,173,000 after buying an additional 7,158,943 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 79.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,919,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,835,000 after buying an additional 2,182,706 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 34.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,056,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $469,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,506 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 30.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,370,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,620 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $420,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,872.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.87.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.1 %

SLB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.25. 979,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,550,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.26.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

