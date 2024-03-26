Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3,363.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

BNDX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.04. The company had a trading volume of 768,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,785. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

