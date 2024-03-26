Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 91.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 66.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

SYM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

SYM traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $49.13. The company had a trading volume of 155,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,112. Symbotic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average is $42.68.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $368.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.28 million. On average, analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Symbotic news, insider Richard B. Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $191,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard B. Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $191,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,328,104 shares of company stock worth $285,346,932 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

