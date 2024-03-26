Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $71,000 Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lessened its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,077 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

SHEL stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $67.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673,706. The stock has a market cap of $219.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.79.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on SHEL. BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

