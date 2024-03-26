Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 77 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $257.66. 30,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,812. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.84 and its 200-day moving average is $229.31. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

