Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Raises Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,122,000 after buying an additional 630,000 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,553,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,198,000 after buying an additional 970,943 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,368,000 after buying an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,552,000 after buying an additional 166,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,974,000 after buying an additional 356,057 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMH traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $228.32. 1,266,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,993,032. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $239.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.20. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

