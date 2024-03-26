Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 845 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,512. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $158.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.98. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

