Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 9,009 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $11,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CAH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.08. 261,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,223. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.62. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.57 and a 12 month high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

