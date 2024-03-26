Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires New Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,006,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,462,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,395,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,638,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.14. 721,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,623,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.06 and its 200 day moving average is $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.97.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.97%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

