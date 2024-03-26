Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires New Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 163,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,703,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Fiserv by 25.2% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $8,837,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $767,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 59.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,227,000 after purchasing an additional 443,117 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Fiserv by 881.0% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,279 shares of company stock worth $13,607,197. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $158.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

