Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 1,349 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,698 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,353,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,719,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,098 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,568,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,585,066 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $651,575,000 after purchasing an additional 615,942 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.28.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.13. 4,472,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,393,068. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.67 and a 200-day moving average of $59.90. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $164.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.35, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

