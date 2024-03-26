Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 137,548 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 125.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,832 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 137,548 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.12% of Seagate Technology worth $21,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,166,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,937 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,032,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,098 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $918,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,360,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $625,307,000 after buying an additional 819,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,381,497 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $288,960,000 after buying an additional 127,214 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Seagate Technology stock traded up $9.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.41. 3,573,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,021. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.75 and a 200 day moving average of $79.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 1.05. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

