Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 9,664 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.13% of GMS worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 15,465 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 190,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,311 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 478,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,410,000 after purchasing an additional 51,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.66. 98,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,867. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $99.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.27 and its 200 day moving average is $75.26.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 10,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.49, for a total transaction of $1,018,355.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,453.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO George T. Hendren sold 10,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.49, for a total value of $1,018,355.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,453.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $354,350.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,893 shares of company stock worth $3,030,188. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.63.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

