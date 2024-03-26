Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,873 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,274 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Qualys were worth $13,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QLYS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Qualys by 70.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys in the first quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Qualys by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Qualys by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,994,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $690,594.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,598,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,537 shares of company stock worth $2,784,700 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of QLYS stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.10. 78,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 0.52. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $206.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.76.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen began coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.23.

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Further Reading

