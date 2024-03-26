Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $10.25 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Chubb by 39.6% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. JMP Securities increased their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.06.

Chubb Price Performance

CB traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.93. The stock had a trading volume of 455,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,622. The company has a market cap of $104.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.14 and a 200 day moving average of $228.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.71 and a 1 year high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $6,925,660.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,481,669.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

