Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $9.60 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,414 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.27. The stock had a trading volume of 999,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.59. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. Prologis’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 116.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.47.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

