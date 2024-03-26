Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Stock Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 61,915 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.37% of G-III Apparel Group worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIII. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,620,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,572 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,716,000. Towle & Co. increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 3,968.1% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,315,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,352,000 after buying an additional 1,283,280 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,890,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 632.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,038,000 after buying an additional 494,623 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

Shares of GIII stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.72. The stock had a trading volume of 98,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,956. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average is $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.44. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $35.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $764.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.98 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIII shares. UBS Group cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIII

About G-III Apparel Group

(Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.