Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New $18.38 Million Investment in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 848,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,378,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 16.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,725,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,982,000 after buying an additional 2,677,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,064,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,022,000 after buying an additional 1,566,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,410,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,304,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,680,000 after purchasing an additional 750,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,252,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,746,000 after purchasing an additional 686,727 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRBG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRBG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.59. 1,053,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,259,505. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $28.87.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.44%.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

