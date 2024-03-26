Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 126,091 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 77.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126,091 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Jabil were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock traded up $3.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.05. 492,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,954. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.50 and its 200 day moving average is $128.25. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.48 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.75%.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $6,304,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,121,271.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,658 shares of company stock valued at $13,316,271 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

