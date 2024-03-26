Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 235,083 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 235,083 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in EQT were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of EQT by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,486,241. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.56. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.13.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.82%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQT. Truist Financial cut their target price on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.54.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

