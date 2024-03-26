Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 23,880 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 23,880 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,764,155. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.60. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $297.82 billion, a PE ratio of 72.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $70,529,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,206,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,971,080.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,141,620 shares of company stock valued at $319,126,842. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.