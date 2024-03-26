Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 478,251 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 478,251 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Hess worth $22,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Hess by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Hess by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on HES shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $390,348.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,798 shares of company stock worth $22,811,166. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.40. 216,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,333. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.11. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.27. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $122.71 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.