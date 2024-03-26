Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,367 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Synopsys by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $587.98. The stock had a trading volume of 341,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,394. The company has a market cap of $89.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.36 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $556.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $594.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synopsys

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,586 shares of company stock worth $19,868,728 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.