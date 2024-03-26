Arweave (AR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $184.98 Million

Arweave (AR) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Arweave has a market cap of $2.82 billion and $184.98 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $43.11 or 0.00061059 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Arweave has traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,597.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $488.45 or 0.00691876 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.32 or 0.00126516 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000416 BTC.
Arweave Profile
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,454,185 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.