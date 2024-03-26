ASD Achieves Market Cap of $45.07 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, ASD has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0682 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $45.07 million and $2.57 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.07215527 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,702,806.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

