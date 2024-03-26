Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Ashford Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.58. Ashford has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $13.03.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $206.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.90 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

