ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading 0.2% Higher

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $989.39 and last traded at $981.02. 205,078 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,245,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $978.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $962.60.

Get ASML alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $908.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $745.43. The stock has a market cap of $384.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of ASML by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in ASML by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.