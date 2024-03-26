Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AWH opened at $3.60 on Friday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,067,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 164,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 208,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 19.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 129,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 695,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

