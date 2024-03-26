Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 1,432,189 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,262,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432,189 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $46,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens upgraded KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,513,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,104,979. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.85.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 92.13%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,335.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.