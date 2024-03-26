Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 85,879 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,290 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,879 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of FedEx worth $48,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Stephens reduced their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX traded up $6.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $289.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,306,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $213.80 and a 1-year high of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

