Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 264,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 88,040 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $35,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 468.4% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,673 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,009 shares of company stock worth $6,474,602. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $156.97. 1,280,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $161.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.63. The company has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

