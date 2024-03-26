Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $33.91 Million Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 118.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,688 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.12% of HubSpot worth $33,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 728.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,126,000 after buying an additional 696,469 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $283,913,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,317,000 after acquiring an additional 257,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $633.41. 134,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,671. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $607.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $390.22 and a one year high of $660.00.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.50.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 536,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,381,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $591,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,407,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total value of $4,724,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at $298,381,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,488 shares of company stock worth $11,527,258 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

