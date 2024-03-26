Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $39.85 Million Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 153.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,488 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.28% of Incyte worth $39,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 2,858.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,409,000 after purchasing an additional 991,110 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth $2,291,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 345.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 29,315 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.54. 733,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.42 and a 200 day moving average of $58.68. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.65. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $76.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.07.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

