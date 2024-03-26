Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $51.54 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 474,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,632 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.31% of Teradyne worth $51,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 489.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,073,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,896,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,351,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,164,000 after purchasing an additional 654,181 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,338,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,295,000 after acquiring an additional 607,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Teradyne by 153.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 940,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,160,000 after buying an additional 569,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $1,248,237. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $109.11. 464,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,395. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.11.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

