Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $59.95 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,223,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,309 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Copart were worth $59,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Copart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Copart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Copart by 92.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Copart by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Copart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 705,000 shares of company stock worth $35,910,750 in the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Stock Up 0.3 %

CPRT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,760,766. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.50. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $57.85. The stock has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

