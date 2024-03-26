Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,856 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 383,002 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.15% of Five9 worth $65,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,236,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,291,000 after purchasing an additional 227,183 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 966.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 348,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after acquiring an additional 315,867 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Five9 by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 819,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,701,000 after purchasing an additional 81,744 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 90,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 44,608 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 242.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after buying an additional 187,268 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Five9
In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $420,435.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five9
Five9 Trading Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.33. 403,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,253. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average of $69.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.01 and a 12 month high of $92.40.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $239.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.64 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Five9
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Five9
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.