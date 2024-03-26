Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $46.31 Million in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 554,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 96.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ CYTK traded up $3.41 on Tuesday, hitting $72.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,457,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,397. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.73. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $110.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $1,363,672.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,783,711.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $1,363,672.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,783,711.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,771,950. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CYTK has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

