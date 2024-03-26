Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 100,680 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 4,019.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,680 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.18% of Molina Healthcare worth $37,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.73.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of MOH stock traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $417.56. The stock had a trading volume of 52,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,905. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $263.20 and a 12 month high of $420.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

