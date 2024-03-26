Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,543,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,231,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.08% of Kenvue at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,387,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $1,244,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Price Performance

Kenvue stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.90. 6,075,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,470,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average is $20.24.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KVUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.