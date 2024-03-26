Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 9,511.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,303,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,269,531 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.18% of Cenovus Energy worth $55,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 19.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,524,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,827,296. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.13. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.1033 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Stories

