Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 138.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,973 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.21% of Builders FirstSource worth $43,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 10.2% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.9% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.27.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $209.00. The company had a trading volume of 432,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,348. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

