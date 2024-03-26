Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,092 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 172,185 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.12% of Electronic Arts worth $44,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 16.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,086,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $270,382,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,343,546,000 after buying an additional 1,690,474 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after buying an additional 1,223,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $196,727,000 after buying an additional 1,101,229 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.1 %

EA traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.70. 948,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,332. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.36 and a one year high of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.24.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $326,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $137,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,541.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $326,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,160,804. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.