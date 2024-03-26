Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 632,083 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,019,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 632,083 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.34% of Ally Financial worth $35,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Ally Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Ally Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $39.31. 747,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,080,077. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $41.56.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

ALLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

