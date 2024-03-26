Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Sells 50 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises about 2.9% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,772,560 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

LHX stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.58. 69,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,543. The stock has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.38.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 72.05%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

