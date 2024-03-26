AssetCo (LON:ASTO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $31.00

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.39), with a volume of 215038 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.43).

AssetCo Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 38.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of £44.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Get AssetCo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AssetCo

In other news, insider Christopher Mills sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.59), for a total value of £11,750 ($14,848.98). Company insiders own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

About AssetCo

AssetCo plc engages in acquiring, managing, and operating asset and wealth management activities and interests. It also offers investment management and advisory services, as well as is involved in the marketing of thematic exchange traded funds. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AssetCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.