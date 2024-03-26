Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.30

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.30 and last traded at $31.14, with a volume of 4073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.
Associated British Foods Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average of $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
About Associated British Foods
Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.
